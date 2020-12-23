Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,084 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $32,739.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,794 shares in the company, valued at $892,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,874,965 shares of company stock worth $161,237,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

