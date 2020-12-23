Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,084 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $32,739.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,794 shares in the company, valued at $892,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,874,965 shares of company stock worth $161,237,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit