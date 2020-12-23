Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,261.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $79.53 million and $73,261.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00009094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00690092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124239 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00106192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

