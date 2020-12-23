Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BVH)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) declared a dividend on Monday, November 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Thursday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.56 million. Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

