BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.26

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and traded as high as $50.50. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 184,073 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.67.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

