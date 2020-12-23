Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Reaches $0.0485

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $2.30 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00319728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,021,921 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

