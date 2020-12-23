B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) vs. Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Review

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for B&M European Value Retail and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 6 3 0 2.33 Shimano 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. B&M European Value Retail pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Shimano N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Shimano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.40 $114.46 million $1.03 26.38 Shimano $3.33 billion 6.48 $476.87 million N/A N/A

Shimano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats Shimano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

