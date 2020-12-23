BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.