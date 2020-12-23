Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BidaskClub raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of BCC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

