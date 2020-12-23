Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 5,875,732 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

