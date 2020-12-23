boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

LON BOO traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 322.20 ($4.21). 6,560,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977,781. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.41. boohoo group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other boohoo group plc (BOO.L) news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

