Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

