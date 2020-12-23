BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,287,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,096,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

