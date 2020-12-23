Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Bottos has a total market cap of $849,352.21 and approximately $42,497.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00323362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bibox, IDEX, LBank, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

