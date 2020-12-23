Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAK. Santander upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

BAK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 51,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,422. Braskem has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 15.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.