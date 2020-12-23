Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70.

About Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

