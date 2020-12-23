Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BDGE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $475.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

