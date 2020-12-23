Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $489,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $72.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit