Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $489,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $72.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

