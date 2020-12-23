Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

