Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,850. The company has a market cap of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

