Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. AeroVironment reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

