Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 29,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

