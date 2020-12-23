Brokerages Set Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Target Price at C$0.57

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJ. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.81. 73,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.91. The stock has a market cap of C$91.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

