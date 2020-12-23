Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $95.06

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,540. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

