Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $93.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

