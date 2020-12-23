Brokerages Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Target Price at $13.70

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 43.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 22.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Inseego by 84.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

