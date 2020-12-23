Brokerages Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target at $8.30

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ORGO stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $700.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

