Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $244.58

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.58.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,253 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $321.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,963. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $335.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

