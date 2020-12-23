Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$22.91

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.95. The company had a trading volume of 499,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$24.08.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.