Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $62.60

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $26,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

