Brokers Issue Forecasts for General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.