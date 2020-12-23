Brokers Offer Predictions for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

