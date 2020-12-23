BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.