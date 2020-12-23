Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

