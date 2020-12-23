Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Reaches $7.41 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Burger Swap has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $545,066.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00138791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00689905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00124963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00104310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,088,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,713,061 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.