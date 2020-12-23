Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $265.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $251.18 and last traded at $249.93, with a volume of 359166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

