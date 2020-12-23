Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $265.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $251.18 and last traded at $249.93, with a volume of 359166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
