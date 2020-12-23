Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

