Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CABO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE:CABO traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,234.46. 28,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,951. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,036.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,863.55. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

