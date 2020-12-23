Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.47.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 89,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,272. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.