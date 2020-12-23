Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.31. 295,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 173,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.
About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.