Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.31. 295,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 173,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cadiz alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cadiz by 466.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadiz by 56.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.