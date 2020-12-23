Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $9.62. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 142,904 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.