California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 53,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $251,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

