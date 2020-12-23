California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.