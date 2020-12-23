California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,218 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Alkermes worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKS opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

