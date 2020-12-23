Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Down 8.9%

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 4,927,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,689,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

