Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) stock traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 566.50 ($7.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 522.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.84. Redrow plc has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12).

Redrow plc (RDW.L) Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

