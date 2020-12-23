Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.89

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 23.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

