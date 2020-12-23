Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.80

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 63109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

