Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $14.60. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 1,361,279 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.64.

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.