Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,800.00

Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.52. The stock has a market cap of £21.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s previous dividend of $4.80. Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

