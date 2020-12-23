Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,800.00

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.52. The stock has a market cap of £21.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s previous dividend of $4.80. Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

About Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF)

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit