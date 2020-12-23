CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 122.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
