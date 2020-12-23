CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 122.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

